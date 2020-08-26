TenX (PAY) Trading Up 9.7% Over Last Week

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One TenX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0922 or 0.00000803 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TenX has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. TenX has a total market capitalization of $13.51 million and $19.64 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TenX alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00043349 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00007043 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $640.27 or 0.05573728 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00031606 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00048987 BTC.

TenX Profile

TenX (PAY) is a token. Its launch date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,503,489 tokens. The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX

Buying and Selling TenX

TenX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TenX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.