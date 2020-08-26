Terra Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last Week (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Terra coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00004230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, GDAC, Bittrex and Coinone. In the last seven days, Terra has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a total market capitalization of $187.14 million and approximately $10.35 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008733 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00130543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $191.62 or 0.01669600 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00194303 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000858 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00151603 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra’s total supply is 997,182,949 coins and its circulating supply is 385,531,933 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official website is terra.money

Buying and Selling Terra

Terra can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, Bittrex, Upbit and GDAC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

