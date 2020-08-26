Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Bought by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $18,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 460.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 51,104 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 9.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 183,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 15,830 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 15.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 136,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 18,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 14.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter.

TRNO has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.17.

Shares of TRNO stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.87. 272,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,625. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $42.12 and a 12-month high of $64.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.56 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

