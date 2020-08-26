Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $2,500.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $1,200.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TSLA. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $295.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JMP Securities cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $900.38.

Shares of TSLA traded up $9.14 on Tuesday, reaching $2,023.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,563,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,205,484. Tesla has a twelve month low of $211.54 and a twelve month high of $2,129.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.07 billion, a PE ratio of 1,053.83, a PEG ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,561.47 and a 200-day moving average of $961.37.

Tesla’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, August 31st. The 5-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 11th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, August 28th.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $4.53. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.76, for a total transaction of $474,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,696.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,513.45, for a total transaction of $378,362.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,581 shares in the company, valued at $17,527,264.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,777 shares of company stock worth $66,587,764 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,852,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,559,382,000 after buying an additional 190,056 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 10.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,320,630 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,010,000 after purchasing an additional 408,744 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Tesla by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,545,640 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $809,915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 52,300.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,310,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Tesla by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 774,042 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $404,759,000 after purchasing an additional 35,997 shares during the period. 50.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

