The City of London Investment Trust Plc (LON:JGGI) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.29

The City of London Investment Trust Plc (LON:JGGI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.29 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This is an increase from The City of London Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.26. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

The company has a current ratio of 21.68, a quick ratio of 20.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The City of London Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 218 ($2.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 368 ($4.81). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 331.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11.

Get The City of London Investment Trust alerts:

About The City of London Investment Trust

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for The City of London Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The City of London Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.