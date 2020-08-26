The City of London Investment Trust Plc (LON:JGGI) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.29

The City of London Investment Trust Plc (LON:JGGI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.29 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This is an increase from The City of London Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.26. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
The company has a current ratio of 21.68, a quick ratio of 20.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The City of London Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 218 ($2.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 368 ($4.81). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 331.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11.
About The City of London Investment Trust
