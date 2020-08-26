The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Shares Down 5.2%

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) was down 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 270,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 649,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.66.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The9 stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) by 1,653.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,114 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.53% of The9 worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online game developer and operator in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online games, including massively multiplayer online games, mobile games, Web games, and TV games. It also provides training services, such as smartphone application programming training services to college students.

