THETA Reaches Market Cap of $432.86 Million (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 26th. One THETA token can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00004326 BTC on major exchanges including Coinbit, Huobi, IDEX and Upbit. THETA has a total market capitalization of $432.86 million and $125.80 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, THETA has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00043144 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00006999 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $643.99 or 0.05602175 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004162 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00031601 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00049087 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About THETA

THETA is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

Buying and Selling THETA

THETA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, OKEx, Gate.io, WazirX, Upbit, Fatbtc, Bithumb, Binance, Coinbit, IDEX, Huobi and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

