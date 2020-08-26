Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Shares Down 2.2%

Thor Explorations Ltd (CVE:THX) fell 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 16,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 65,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $98.22 million and a P/E ratio of -15.00.

In related news, Director Adrian John Geoffrey Coates bought 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at C$100,000.

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties primarily in Nigeria, Senegal, and Burkina Faso. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Segilola Gold project that comprises mining and exploration licenses covering an area of 17.2 square kilometers located in Osun State, Nigeria.

