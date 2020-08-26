Thrive Token (THRT) Market Cap Reaches $135,493.72

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded down 46.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last week, Thrive Token has traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Thrive Token has a market capitalization of $135,493.72 and approximately $8,518.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thrive Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, IDEX and Liquid.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00044299 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006544 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $635.99 or 0.05586705 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003116 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003579 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00051007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Thrive Token Profile

Thrive Token (THRT) is a token. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico . The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

