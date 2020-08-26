Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 81,480 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,480 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.19% of General Dynamics worth $83,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lateef Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,226,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 259.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 14,168 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in General Dynamics by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 12,551 shares during the period. Rovida Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,841,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,097,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.00.

Shares of GD stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $150.47. The stock had a trading volume of 805,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,620. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.02.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

