Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $190.02 Million Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 350.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,438,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,896,809 shares during the period. Aptiv comprises approximately 0.6% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Aptiv were worth $190,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,123,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $892,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,680 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Aptiv by 10.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,620,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $325,981,000 after purchasing an additional 648,087 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the second quarter valued at $417,295,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 433.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,694,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $231,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,008,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $197,007,000 after purchasing an additional 42,052 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APTV. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Aptiv from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Aptiv from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aptiv from $78.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.70.

APTV stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.44. 979,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,205,556. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $99.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.33. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

