Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $73.51 Million Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,706,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,753 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.99% of Ally Financial worth $73,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ally Financial by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 34,905 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ally Financial by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 28,265 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,859,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,831,000 after buying an additional 32,470 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALLY. BMO Capital Markets raised Ally Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on Ally Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.62.

Shares of NYSE ALLY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,814,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,048,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Ally Financial Inc has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $35.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.00.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 10.87%. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

