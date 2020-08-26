Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 30,145 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.29% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $86,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 127.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2,050.0% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 43 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG stock traded up $7.63 on Wednesday, hitting $1,277.28. The stock had a trading volume of 195,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,584. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.00 and a twelve month high of $1,284.23. The firm has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.14, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,158.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $938.42.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 17.24%. On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CMG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BofA Securities upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,075.59.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,011.38, for a total transaction of $894,059.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,296,119.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 2,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,033.44, for a total transaction of $2,814,057.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,355,362.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,828,381. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

