TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Lateef Investment Management L.P.

Lateef Investment Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,200 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 36,475 shares during the quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 53.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 293.8% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Investments acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $53.26. 8,699,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,792,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.32 and its 200 day moving average is $52.49. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.71.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.72.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

