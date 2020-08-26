Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB)’s share price traded down 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.54. 1,003,552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 1,010,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Town Sports International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th.
The stock has a market cap of $19.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78.
Town Sports International Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLUB)
Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.
