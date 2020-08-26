Travala.com Reaches Market Capitalization of $58.95 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Travala.com has a total market cap of $58.95 million and $4.61 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Travala.com has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Travala.com token can now be purchased for $1.48 or 0.00012855 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00132628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $191.78 or 0.01668637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00194362 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000857 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00151474 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,228,716 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,901,389 tokens. Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com

Buying and Selling Travala.com

Travala.com can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

