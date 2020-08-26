Tripio (TRIO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.42 Million

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Tripio has a market cap of $3.97 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tripio token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tripio has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00043349 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00007043 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $640.27 or 0.05573728 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00031606 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00048987 BTC.

Tripio is a token. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official website is trip.io . Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tripio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

