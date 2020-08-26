TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Trading Down 7.9%

TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE)’s share price traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.75. 737,137 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,278,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of TrueCar in a report on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TrueCar from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of TrueCar from $3.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.86.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average is $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $555.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $62.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.56 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts predict that TrueCar Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in TrueCar by 335.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TrueCar during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TrueCar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in TrueCar during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in TrueCar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRUE)

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

