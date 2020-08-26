Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP)’s stock price fell 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.45. 901,017 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,476,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC cut shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.58.

The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.60, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participacoes in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participacoes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participacoes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 279.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,192 shares in the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participacoes Company Profile (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

