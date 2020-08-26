Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 65.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,096,079 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 435,320 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.16% of Union Pacific worth $185,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 170,044 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $28,749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $1,218,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $436,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 42.9% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at $12,730,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,490. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.13.

NYSE:UNP traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,062,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,833,881. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $195.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $130.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

