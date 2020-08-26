United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Sun Life Financial INC

Sun Life Financial INC lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,902,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $271,188,000 after purchasing an additional 163,426 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 44,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 45,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,217,475.82. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.90. 2,759,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,851,470. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The company has a market cap of $138.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $162.70.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Standpoint Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.26.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.