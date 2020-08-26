UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,350 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $3.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $312.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,879,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,579,421. The company has a market capitalization of $296.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $307.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.75. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $324.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $371.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.46.

In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total value of $6,839,126.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,684,750.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total value of $4,808,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,042,736.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,186 shares of company stock worth $36,658,101. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.