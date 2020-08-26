UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,279 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,337 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $59,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,472,427,000 after buying an additional 212,240 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,775,678 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,173,598,000 after buying an additional 136,814 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,618,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,389,877,000 after purchasing an additional 246,766 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,218,799 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,551,937,000 after purchasing an additional 97,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,422,137 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,787,646,000 after purchasing an additional 172,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total transaction of $18,119,044.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 909,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,117,475.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,186 shares of company stock valued at $36,658,101 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.46.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $3.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $308.82. 3,176,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,570,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $307.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.75. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $324.57. The company has a market cap of $293.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

