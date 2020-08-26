Univest Financial Corp (UVSP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on October 1st

Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th.

Shares of UVSP stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $16.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,336. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.37. Univest Financial has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $27.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $477.57 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). Univest Financial had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $61.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.02 million. Research analysts expect that Univest Financial will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univest Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens started coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

About Univest Financial

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

