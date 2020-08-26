Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Shares of Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) traded down 8.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.78. 1,366,852 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 1,346,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised Unum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average of $1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $106.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 4.12.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Unum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 96.84% and a negative return on equity of 87.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Therapeutics Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unum Therapeutics news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unum Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:UMRX)

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products for cancer. The company is developing ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

