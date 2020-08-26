Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at MKM Partners

MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Upwork from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Upwork currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

NASDAQ UPWK traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,444,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,346. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.42 and a beta of 1.79. Upwork has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.95.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $87.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.75 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 23,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $284,387.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $86,577.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,292.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,310 shares of company stock valued at $539,644 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Capital International Investors increased its position in Upwork by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,345,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 148.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,144,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,886 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,732,000. Armor Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,980,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

