Uquid Coin (UQC) Price Reaches $3.08 on Top Exchanges

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. During the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. One Uquid Coin token can currently be bought for $3.08 or 0.00026754 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, TOPBTC, OOOBTC and Livecoin. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $30.76 million and $8.74 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Uquid Coin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00043144 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00006999 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $643.99 or 0.05602175 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004162 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00031601 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00049087 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

UQC is a token. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, OOOBTC, TOPBTC, CoinExchange, Exrates, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uquid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uquid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.