USDX [Lighthouse] Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market capitalization of $630,921.61 and approximately $1,204.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001457 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,487.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.17 or 0.02404174 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001019 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.67 or 0.00658720 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003948 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,768,705 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

USDX [Lighthouse] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.

