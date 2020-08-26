Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Trading Up 18.3%

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) shares were up 18.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.76 and last traded at $12.65. Approximately 155,538 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 576% from the average daily volume of 22,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Valhi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $311.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 2.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valhi in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Valhi by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,130 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Valhi by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 18,782 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Valhi by 78.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 110,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 48,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Valhi during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valhi Company Profile (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses worldwide. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

