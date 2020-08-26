Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Raised by Bank of Marin

Bank of Marin boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the quarter. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.86. 8,753,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,861,141. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.16. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.