Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Reduced by Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lowered its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 21.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,706 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.12. 1,225,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,707,524. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $75.55 and a 1-year high of $121.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.47.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

