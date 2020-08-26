VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
VBIV has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. ValuEngine lowered VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on VBI Vaccines from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.10.
VBIV stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,787,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,473,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.86. VBI Vaccines has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $6.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBIV. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,447,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 987,072 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 416,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 195,659 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 42.3% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,032,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 604,051 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,678,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,519 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 296.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 41,189 shares during the period. 33.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
VBI Vaccines Company Profile
VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.
