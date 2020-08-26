VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

VBIV has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. ValuEngine lowered VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on VBI Vaccines from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.10.

VBIV stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,787,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,473,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.86. VBI Vaccines has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $6.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.86 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 46.47% and a negative net margin of 2,467.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBIV. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,447,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 987,072 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 416,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 195,659 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 42.3% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,032,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 604,051 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,678,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,519 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 296.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 41,189 shares during the period. 33.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

