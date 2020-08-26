Velas Price Tops $0.0483 on Major Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 26th. Velas has a total market capitalization of $67.76 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Velas has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.0483 or 0.00000420 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000036 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001662 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007331 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000377 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002486 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,089,310,452 coins and its circulating supply is 1,404,126,919 coins. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

Velas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

