VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. EUR Index ETN (NYSEARCA:DEUR) Shares Down 1.4%

VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. EUR Index ETN (NYSEARCA:DEUR)’s stock price dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.22 and last traded at $27.27. Approximately 3,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 3,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.66.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.32.

