Veros Trading Down 8.9% This Week (VRS)

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Veros token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Crex24 and Sistemkoin. In the last week, Veros has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. Veros has a total market cap of $43,262.10 and approximately $13,497.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Veros

Veros’ genesis date was November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 tokens. The official website for Veros is vedh.io . Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency

Veros Token Trading

Veros can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

