Vid Trading 2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Vid has a total market cap of $10.32 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vid has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00002990 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008796 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00125312 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.39 or 0.01690243 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00188804 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000863 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00150778 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Vid Token Profile

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,319,024 tokens. Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation . The official website for Vid is vid.camera

Vid Token Trading

Vid can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

