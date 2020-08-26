VideoCoin (VID) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $348,036.00

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. In the last week, VideoCoin has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $11.75 million and approximately $348,036.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VideoCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Beaxy, CoinExchange and KuCoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001717 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000109 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VID uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,641,633 tokens. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin

VideoCoin Token Trading

VideoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy, CoinExchange and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

