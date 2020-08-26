Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Trading Down 6%

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) dropped 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.35. Approximately 1,499,387 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 996,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

VFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $14.00 price target on Village Farms International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Village Farms International from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.96.

The firm has a market capitalization of $278.06 million, a P/E ratio of -33.44 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.48.

In other Village Farms International news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 151,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $948,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,289,753 shares in the company, valued at $58,060,956.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Village Farms International by 47.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 46.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 681,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 216,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 207.9% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,726,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,913 shares in the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Village Farms International Company Profile (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

