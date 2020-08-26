Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Shares Up 10.4%

Shares of Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) traded up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.23 and last traded at $6.07. 350,646 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 160,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.
Several research firms have issued reports on VIOT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Viomi Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.88. The company has a market cap of $420.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 2.00.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 28.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,293,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after buying an additional 505,065 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 142.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 22.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 978,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 178,173 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 27.0% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the first quarter valued at $637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.
Viomi Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIOT)
Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.
