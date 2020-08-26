Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Shares Up 10.4%

Shares of Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) traded up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.23 and last traded at $6.07. 350,646 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 160,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on VIOT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Viomi Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.88. The company has a market cap of $420.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 2.00.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 3.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Viomi Technology Co Ltd – will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 28.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,293,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after buying an additional 505,065 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 142.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 22.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 978,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 178,173 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 27.0% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the first quarter valued at $637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Viomi Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIOT)

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

