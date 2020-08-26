Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is California Public Employees Retirement System’s 7th Largest Position

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,363,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,827 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.2% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.33% of Visa worth $1,229,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $102,656,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $536,526,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Visa by 17.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,034,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,455,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,945 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Visa by 20.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,386,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,190,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Visa by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,525,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,002 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.10. 5,821,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,647,280. The stock has a market cap of $404.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.40 and its 200-day moving average is $186.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.07.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total value of $1,361,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,469,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $1,099,945.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,479 shares of company stock valued at $11,145,291 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

