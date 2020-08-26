Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Norinchukin Bank The’s 8th Largest Position

Norinchukin Bank The lowered its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 483,736 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 28,614 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.6% of Norinchukin Bank The’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Visa were worth $93,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 102.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in Visa by 90.0% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,009,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,625,272. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $400.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,945.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,806.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,329 shares of company stock worth $6,127,891 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on V shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.07.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

