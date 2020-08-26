Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,405 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.0% of We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $82,917,000 after buying an additional 20,413 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.07.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,821,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,647,280. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.56. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17. The company has a market cap of $404.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $1,099,945.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,873,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,479 shares of company stock worth $11,145,291 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

