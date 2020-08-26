Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers cut its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 47.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 95,780 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sun Life Financial INC grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2,215.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 245,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 235,211 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 410,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,693,000 after acquiring an additional 15,931 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 307,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 30,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 11,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VNO traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,221,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,523. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.64 and a 1-year high of $68.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.60. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.33.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.89). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $343.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.74%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VNO. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

