VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

VSL opened at GBX 65 ($0.85) on Wednesday. VPC Specialty Lending Investments has a 12 month low of GBX 42 ($0.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 96.24 ($1.26). The company has a current ratio of 43.59, a quick ratio of 43.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.30. The firm has a market cap of $188.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 65.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 63.69.

Get VPC Specialty Lending Investments alerts:

In related news, insider Richard Levy purchased 64,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £44,641.62 ($58,332.18).

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Plc specializes in opportunities within the specialty lending market primarily through online lending platforms.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for VPC Specialty Lending Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPC Specialty Lending Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.