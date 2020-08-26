Vroom (NYSE:VRM) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Vroom (NYSE:VRM) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VRM. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vroom in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vroom in a report on Sunday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Vroom from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Vroom in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Vroom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.44.

Shares of Vroom stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $65.36. The stock had a trading volume of 975,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,321. Vroom has a one year low of $38.46 and a one year high of $72.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.60.

Vroom (NYSE:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vroom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Vroom during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000.

