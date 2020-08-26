Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 388,359 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,752 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $16,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,818,565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $677,949,000 after purchasing an additional 334,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,478,627 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $524,182,000 after purchasing an additional 271,485 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,039,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $413,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,716 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,289,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $333,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,096,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $279,229,000 after purchasing an additional 223,548 shares in the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBA stock traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $38.67. 7,771,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,894,789. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

