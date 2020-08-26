Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Position Increased by Bank of Marin

Bank of Marin raised its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $495,802,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 101.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,013,239,000 after buying an additional 4,581,961 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after buying an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 112.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,550,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $548,877,000 after buying an additional 2,940,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $79,750,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,413,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,498,299. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $236.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.19, a P/E/G ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.36.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.07.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

