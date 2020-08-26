Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Trimmed by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $495,802,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,013,239,000 after buying an additional 4,581,961 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after buying an additional 3,939,992 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,550,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $548,877,000 after buying an additional 2,940,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $79,750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.07.

DIS traded up $2.39 on Wednesday, reaching $132.18. 8,413,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,498,299. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.42. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $236.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.90, a PEG ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.