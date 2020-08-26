Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Trading Down 6.6%

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) shares dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.58 and last traded at $11.83. Approximately 2,068,179 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 240% from the average daily volume of 607,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.67.

WVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wave Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $431.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.12). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,562.01% and a negative return on equity of 401.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 147,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $1,520,043.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,064.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. 86.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

