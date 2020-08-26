We Are One Seven LLC Acquires 2,619 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.88. 31,125,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,312,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $75.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.60. The company has a market cap of $172.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

